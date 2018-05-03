IN THE NEWS

The effects of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s already known deliveries decline and production beat were made manifest in the firm’s first-quarter earnings report: Link

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) reported a first-quarter earnings and sales beat earlier this week, but it wasn't enough to prop up the struggling athletic apparel brand's stock: Link

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said more than one million small businesses in the U.S. sell their wares on its online marketplace, providing the number for the first time amid criticism from some politicians over its business practices and economic impact: Link $

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) is a big name on Wall Street. Increasingly, it’s a fixture on Main Street too: Link $

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) said on Thursday it was working with design software company Autodesk Inc to manufacture new, lightweight 3D-printed parts that could help the automaker meet its goals to add alternative-fuel vehicles to its product lineup: Link

Chinese smartphone and connected device maker Xiaomi is bringing its blockbuster initial public offering to Hong Kong, where it could raise about $10 billion in the largest listing globally in almost four years: Link

In an industry where power and influence are measured in dollars and cents, this may be the most exclusive club in finance: The price of admission is at least $25 million: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Initial Jobless Claims for Apr 27 211.0K vs 225.0K Est; Prior 209.0K. Continuing Claims for Apr 20 1.76M vs 1.84M Est; Prior 1.84M

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Data on factory orders for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Square (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy Barclays upgraded NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Jefferies downgraded Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) from Buy to Hold

Canaccord downgraded Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Buy to Hold

