Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2018 5:09am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for April is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The international trade report for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM non-manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

