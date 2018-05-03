55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares jumped 997.5 percent to close at $21.95 on Wednesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 10.7.87 percent to close at $7.40. Boxlight is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 15.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares climbed 70.76 percent to close at $13.49 on Wednesday.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) climbed 34.62 percent to close at $6.96 after the company disclosed that BeneVir Biopharm agreed to be purchased by J&J's Janssen Biotech for up to $1.04 billion.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) rose 29.03 percent to close at $34.05 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 28.21 percent to close at $5.09 following Q1 beat.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 27.36 percent to close at $10.38 following Q1 results.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) surged 25.26 percent to close at $ 3.57.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares rose 22.47 percent to close at $3.87.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) rose 20.44 percent to close at $40.36 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) gained 18.27 percent to close at $9.00.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 17.65 percent to close at $2.40 on Wednesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 17.64 percent to close at $20.61 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares rose 17.32 percent to close at $218.90 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) gained 16.54 percent to close at $20.36.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares climbed 15.89 percent to close at $94.51 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) shares rose 14.78 percent to close at $6.60.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) surged 14.55 percent to close at $3.15 after the company reached a settlement agreement with RBM Holdings LLC to dismiss shareholder litigation and appoint Tyler Baron, Raymond Bartoszek and Donald Moore to the board.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) shares gained 14.17 percent to close at $27.80 after reporting Q1 results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 14.04 percent to close at $4.63 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares climbed 13.66 percent to close at $74.07 following Q1 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) shares jumped 13.35 percent to close at $13.84 after reporting Q1 results.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) rose 13.08 percent to close at $38.47 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) jumped 11.11 percent to close at $58.50 on Wednesday following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) rose 10.36 percent to close at $6.50 following announcement of favorable outcome of FDA AdCom meeting for SIGA's TPOXX smallpox treatment.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) rose 10.34 percent to close at $22.40 following Q1 results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares gained 7.92 percent to close at $32.44 following strong Q1 earnings.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) surged 7.15 percent to close at $32.36 following Q1 results.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) shares rose 6.76 percent to close at $19.75 after reporting Q1 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 5.33 percent to close at $4.74 following Q1 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares rose 5.08 percent to close at $4.34 after the company reported operating results for the first quarter.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.42 percent to close at $176.57 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company announced a $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 63 cents to 73 cents.
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) tumbled 40.53 percent to close at $2.48 on Wednesday. The nano-cap biotechnology saw its stock soar 87 percent throughout Monday's session and was higher by more than 120 percent at one point. There was no company specific news to support the volatility, but the movement could be attributed to recent trader interest in "low float stocks." In Heat Biologics case, there are approximately 5.6 million shares outstanding.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 35.11 percent to close at $45.75 after reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. Esperion disclosed that top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 long-term safety study of bempedoic acid met primary endpoint.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares fell 29.28 percent to close at $25.14 after reporting Q1 results.
- Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) shares declined 26.48 percent to close at $2.11 after the company reported a loss of a significant contract.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 21.94 percent to close at $11.03. Snap reported in-line loss for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 15 percent in the quarter year-over-year and average revenue per user was up 34 percent year-over-year but down 21 percent sequentially.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) fell 18.76 percent to close at $9.53 after reporting Q1 results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) declined 18.01 percent to close at $1.73 following Q1 results.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) fell 16.95 percent to close at $39.78 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) declined 16.87 percent to close at $90.40 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dipped 16.23 percent to close at $12.90 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) dipped 15.4 percent to close at $60.64 following Q1 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 14.97 percent to close at $12.55. Bloomberg reported that Akorn has been accused of submitting phony data to the FDA related to its antibiotic drug.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares declined 13.90 percent to close at $20.94 following Q1 results.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 13.45 percent to close at $4.12.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) declined 13.25 percent to close at $14.99 following Q1 results.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares dipped 12.88 percent to close at $37.00 following Q1 results.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 12.4 percent to close at $7.35.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares declined 11.11 percent to close at $8.40.
- Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) dropped 10.86 percent to close at $9.36.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares fell 10.47 percent to close at $27.89 following Q1 results.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares slipped 10.07 percent to close at $17.86 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) fell 8.78 percent to close at $20.36 after reporting Q1 results.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 7.83 percent to close at $66.88 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
