14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Insight Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares are up 15 percent after Q1 EPS of 94 cents beat expectations by 34 cents.
- MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ: MTGE) shares are up 8 percent after reports that Annaly Capital has purchased the company for $900 million, or $19.65 per share.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) shares are up 7 percent following a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 4 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by $4 million at $1.016 billion. The company sees FY18 sales growth of 4-5 percent and EPS of 42 cents-47 cents against a 44 cent estimate.
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) shares are up 6 percent following a first-quarter sales beat. Earning missed estimates by a penny at a loss of 19 cents, but revenues topped estimates by $6 million, at $224 million.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are up 5 percent following a first-quarter sales beat. The company also reported a $500 million buyback plan.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares are up 3 percent after a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales beat estimates by $4 million, at $38 million. The company also issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are down 10 percent despite reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $15.29 million, beating estimates by $290,000.
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) shares are down 8 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of 1.01 euros, down from 1.15 euros in the same quarter of last year. The company ended the first quarter with 170 million monthly active users, up 30 percent and 75 million premium subscribers, up 45 percent.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 51 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $303 million, missing estimates by $15 million. The company issued weak first quarter sales guidance.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares are down 6 percent after reporting the purchase of a stake in Rock In Rio the terms were not disclosed. The company highlights that Rock In Rio was the second-highest grossing music festival in the world.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) shares are down 6 percent after first-quarter earnings fell in-line with estimates at 58 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.29 Billion, missing estimates by $40 million. The company issued weak FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which fell in-line with analyst estimates. Sales came in at $199 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was volatile following its first-quarter earnings beat.
