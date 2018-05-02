43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares jumped 69 percent to $13.38.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) climbed 35.6 percent to $7.01 after the company disclosed that BeneVir Biopharm agreed to be purchased by J&J's Janssen Biotech for up to $1.04 billion.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) gained 26.9 percent to $33.477 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 26 percent to $5.00 following Q1 beat.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) gained 24.5 percent to $10.15 following Q1 results.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) gained 22.3 percent to $21.43 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) climbed 19.5 percent to $40.035 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) shares rose 17.5 percent to $28.60 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) surged 17.6 percent to $3.233 after the company reached a settlement agreement with RBM Holdings LLC to dismiss shareholder litigation and appoint Tyler Baron, Raymond Bartoszek and Donald Moore to the board.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) surged 14.5 percent to $23.25 following Q1 results.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares jumped 14 percent to $92.91 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares fell 13.8 percent to $74.12 following Q1 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) shares surged 13.8 percent to $13.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares rose 12.4 percent to $209.605 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 12.2 percent to $59.055 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) rose 12.1 percent to $6.60 following announcement of favorable outcome of FDA AdCom meeting for SIGA's TPOXX smallpox treatment.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares jumped 11.8 percent to $33.61 following strong Q1 earnings.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) surged 10.8 percent to $4.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 9.8 percent to $4.94 following Q1 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares gained 8.5 percent to $4.48 after the company reported operating results for the first quarter.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) shares rose 8.4 percent to $20.05 after reporting Q1 results.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) gained 7.7 percent to $32.52 following Q1 results.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.2 percent to $176.26 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company announced a $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 63 cents to 73 cents.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) rose 4.1 percent to $13.30.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares gained 3.5 percent to $25.59 after reporting upbeat results for its first quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) dipped 35.7 percent to $2.68. The nano-cap biotechnology saw its stock soar 87 percent throughout Monday's session and was higher by more than 120 percent at one point. There was no company specific news to support the volatility, but the movement could be attributed to recent trader interest in "low float stocks." In Heat Biologics case, there are approximately 5.6 million shares outstanding.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) declined 33.7 percent to $46.75 after reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. Esperion disclosed that top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 long-term safety study of bempedoic acid met primary endpoint.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares dropped 26.9 percent to $26.01 after reporting Q1 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 20 percent to $11.255. Snap reported in-line loss for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 15 percent in the quarter year-over-year and average revenue per user was up 34 percent year-over-year but down 21 percent sequentially.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dipped 17.1 percent to $1.75 following Q1 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) declined 16.7 percent to $12.825 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) shares tumbled 16.4 percent to $2.40 after the company reported a loss of a significant contract.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) fell 16 percent to $40.2699 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) fell 14.5 percent to $10.03 after reporting Q1 results.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) dropped 14.1 percent to $93.475 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares fell 13.4 percent to $26.99 following Q1 results.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) dipped 13 percent to $62.41 following Q1 results.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dropped 12.8 percent to $15.07 following Q1 results.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 9.5 percent to $7.5901.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares slipped 9.3 percent to $18.02 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) fell 9.1 percent to $20.30 after reporting Q1 results.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 7.5 percent to $67.14 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 4.9 percent to $3.13 after reporting Q1 results.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.