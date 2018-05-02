NinjaTrader Adds Oanda, City Index As Forex Brokers

NinjaTrader LLC announced the addition of new forex brokerage service providers on Wednesday.

What Happened

The forex brokers Oanda and City Index are now supported by the NinjaTrader platform, the company sai.

Users now have more choices when selecting a broker to trade forex. For U.S.-based NinjaTrader users, Oanda joined FOREX.com as a Forex Dealer Member option, while City Index joined FXCM as a Forex Dealer Member option.

Why It's Important

"Providing traders with choice when it comes to their brokerage and market data providers is a key component of what makes NinjaTrader unique," NinjaTrader founder and CEO Raymond Deux said in a statement. The news mean that users will be abel to use NinjaTrader's charting and automation capabilities while using Oanda and City Index's services.

"Our professional-grade charting package, advanced backtesting suite and forex-optimized Advanced Trade Management equip traders with unique tools that have previously been lacking in the forex software marketplace," Deux said.

Both Oanda and City Index can immediately accept new brokerage clients using NinjaTrader, and existing users with a live trading account don't have to make any changes to their current brokerage relationships.

