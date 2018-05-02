21 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) rose 75.4 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that BeneVir Biopharm agreed to be purchased by J&J's Janssen Biotech for up to $1.04 billion.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) rose 12.9 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading following announcement of favorable outcome of FDA AdCom meeting for SIGA's TPOXX smallpox treatment.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares rose 10.7 percent to $90.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) rose 10.5 percent to $29.15 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) rose 9.6 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 8.9 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) shares rose 7.3 percent to $19.85 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares rose 6.9 percent to $26.45 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares rose 6.5 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported operating results for the first quarter.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) rose 6.3 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) rose 5.6 percent to $200.74 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.5 percent to $176.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company announced a $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 63 cents to 73 cents.
Losers
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 18.6 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Snap reported in-line loss for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 15 percent in the quarter year-over-year and average revenue per user was up 34 percent year-over-year but down 21 percent sequentially.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 17 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 94.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares fell 9.6 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 9.4 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) fell 8.1 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 6.2 percent to $68.04 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 5.2 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 5.2 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.99 percent on Tuesday.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares fell 4.9 percent to $61.99 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
