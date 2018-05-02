42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares jumped 94.86 percent to close at $4.17 on Tuesday. The nano-cap biotechnology saw its stock soar 87 percent throughout Monday's session and was higher by more than 120 percent at one point. There was no company specific news to support the volatility, but the movement could be attributed to recent trader interest in "low float stocks." In Heat Biologics case, there are approximately 5.6 million shares outstanding.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 38.65 percent to close at $13.55 following Q1 results.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) jumped 26.93 percent to close at $4.76.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 23.18 percent to close at $173.17 following its first-quarter earnings report that saw FY18 sales guidance raised. Earnings came in at 48 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share last year. Sales came in at $79.1 million, beating estimates by $15 million.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares gained 19.42 percent to close at $15.13 following Q1 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) jumped 19.13 percent to close at $28.52 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its forecast for the year.
- Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares surged 18.1 percent to close at $34.25 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) rose 16.71 percent to close at $32.33 following Q1 sales beat.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) shares climbed 16.58 percent to close at $10.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares gained 14.1 percent to close at $23.55 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) jumped 14.05 percent to close at $4.87.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares gained 11.95 percent to close at $13.02 after announcing 2017 financial results.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) jumped 11.21 percent to close at $10.91.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 10.93 percent to close at $14.51 following positive trial data from STORM study for selinexor.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) jumped 10.83 percent to close at $11.05 on Tuesday.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares rose 8.77 percent to close at $16.99 after reporting Q3 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 8.53 percent to close at $41.35 following Q3 results.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) rose 8.22 percent to close at $3.95 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 8.07 percent to close at $13.26. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported completion of public offering of common stock and exercise in full of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
Losers
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares dipped 27.81 percent to close at $27.59 on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results and lowered its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 27.1 percent to close at $4.775 after reporting a first-quarter sales miss.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) dropped 22.09 percent to close at $36.71.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) dipped 19.67 percent to close at $16.78 following Q1 results.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares fell 17.77 percent to close at $133.33.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares declined 17.49 percent to close at $19.86 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) dropped 14.78 percent to close at $13.20 after rising 1.84 percent on Monday.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) dipped 14.5 percent to close at $4.275 following mixed Q3 results.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dipped 14.41 percent to close at $2.05.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) fell 14.03 percent to close at $34.02 following Q1 results.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) slipped 13.73 percent to close at $3.96 following fiscal year 2017 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) fell 13.07 percent to close at $14.56 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and issued a weak earnings forecast.
- Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares fell 12.95 percent to close at $53.12 following Q1 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) dipped 12.74 percent to close at $1.85.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) shares declined 11.74 percent to close at $47.46 after reporting Q3 results.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares dropped 10.94 percent to close at $8.55.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 10.07 percent to close at $11.16.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 9.99 percent to close at $6.22 after gaining 1.62 percent on Monday.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares fell 9.19 percent to close at $24.20 following Q1 results.
- KLX Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXI) fell 8.6 percent to close at $71.50. Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) announced plans to acquire KLX for $4.25 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) shares fell 6.36 percent to close at $54.21 following Q3 earnings.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 5.09 percent to close at $2.61 after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dipped 4.45 percent to close at $127.68 after reporting Q1 results.
