9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.83) per share, beating estimates by 10 cents.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) shares are up 7 percent after reporting first-quarter earning and sales fell in-line with estimates. The company issued strong second-quarter sales guidance of $110 million against an $86 million consensus estimate.
- Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares are up 7 percent after reporting sales were up 601 percent year-over-year in the first quarter. Earnings came in at $(0.51) while sales came in at $62 million.
- Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) shares are up 7 percent following a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 2 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $130 million, beating estimates by $31 million. The company also issued strong second-quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are up 5 percent following first-quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $(0.05), beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $234 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are up 4 percent following a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 28 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.08 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company reported earnings of $2.73, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $61.1 billion, missing estimates by $80 million. The company announced a $100 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 63 cents to 73 cents.
Losers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings fell in-line with estimates at $(0.17) but sales came in at $231 million, missing estimates by $13 million. Daily active users were up 15 percent in the quarter year-over-year and average revenue per user was up 34 percent year-over-year but down 21 percent sequentially.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.48, missing estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $5.09 billion, missing estimates by nearly $300 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook.
