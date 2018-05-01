32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares surged 78.5 percent to $3.82. The nano-cap biotechnology saw its stock soar 87 percent throughout Monday's session and was higher by more than 120 percent at one point. There was no company specific news to support the volatility, but the movement could be attributed to recent trader interest in "low float stocks." In Heat Biologics case, there are approximately 5.6 million shares outstanding.
- Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares climbed 21.2 percent to $35.15 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) gained 19.2 percent to $167.50 following its first-quarter earnings report that saw FY18 sales guidance raised. Earnings came in at 48 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share last year. Sales came in at $79.1 million, beating estimates by $15 million.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares rose 17.8 percent to $14.93 following Q1 results.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) shares gained 16.6 percent to $10.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 15 percent to $27.52 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its forecast for the year.
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) gained 14 percent to $31.58 following Q1 sales beat.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained 13.53 percent to $14.85 following positive trial data from STORM study for selinexor.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares gained 12.5 percent to $2.98.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) climbed 9.8 percent to $4.0064 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 8.8 percent to $41.45 following Q3 results.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares climbed 8.5 percent to $16.94 after reporting Q3 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares gained 6.4 percent to $3.3190 after the company received IND clearance by the U.S. FDA for TNX-102 SL in agitation in Alzheimer's disease.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 5.2 percent to $12.91. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported completion of public offering of common stock and exercise in full of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
Losers
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares tumbled 28.7 percent to $27.24 after the company reported Q1 results and lowered its FY18 earnings guidance.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) dropped 27.1 percent to $4.77 after reporting a first-quarter sales miss.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) dropped 24 percent to $3.49 following fiscal year 2017 results.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares fell 16.6 percent to $20.075 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) dropped 15.2 percent to $17.73 following Q1 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) dipped 14.8 percent to $14.28 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and issued a weak earnings forecast.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) shares dipped 13.9 percent to $46.295 after reporting Q3 results.
- Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares declined 12.9 percent to $53.17 following Q1 results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 12.7 percent to $13.5199 after rising 1.84 percent on Monday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dipped 11.4 percent to $11.000.
- KLX Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXI) fell 10.3 percent to $70.15. Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) announced plans to acquire KLX for $4.25 billion.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares dipped 9.9 percent to $24.025 following Q1 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 9.8 percent to $6.23 after gaining 1.62 percent on Monday.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) dipped 9.8 percent to $4.513 following mixed Q3 results.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) shares fell 9.3 percent to $52.49 following Q3 earnings.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dipped 7.7 percent to $123.39 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 6.2 percent to $43.37 following Q1 miss and downbeat Q2 sales guidance.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 6.2 percent to $2.58 after reporting an offering of common shares.
