IN THE NEWS

Here’s a look at what Wall Street has to say about the T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Sprint (NYSE: S) deal: Link

In equity markets, May's reputation is not the best. After all, it is the month that investors are supposed to sell in and go away, according to the old adage: Link

The first four months of 2018 saw the third highest-grossing movie of all time and the highest opening weekend ticket sales ever achieved by a film: Link

President Donald Trump eased trade pressure on top U.S. allies Monday, giving the European Union and some nations outside the bloc more time to negotiate deals that would exempt them from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs: Link $

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to hold interest rates steady this week but will likely further encourage expectations that it will lift borrowing costs in June on the back of rising inflation and low unemployment: Link

Mall owners, already squeezed by e-commerce and spending billions on property makeovers to draw shoppers, have a new headache: retailers deducting returns for items bought online from their sales figures: Link

Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) data practices are causing problems within the company, too: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Data on motor vehicle sales for April will be released today.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

Retail Economist/Goldman Chain Store Sales Down 1.4% During Last Week In Apr., Up 2.4% YoY

The manufacturing PMI for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: CARG) from Neutral to Buy Jefferies downgraded Financial Engines (NASDAQ: FNGN) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: FNGN) from Buy to Hold Piper Jaffray downgraded British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) from Overweight to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.