36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SteadyMed Ltd. (NASDAQ: STDY) surged 77.36 percent to close at $4.70 on Monday after United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) agreed to acquire SteadyMed.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares climbed 41.8 percent to close at $12.79.
- Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGN) shares jumped 31.52 percent to close at $44.65 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $45 per share in cash.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 29.97 percent to close at $4.38 after the company received approval from Swedish Medical Products Agency for Phase 2 topical endoxifen study.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) rose 18.46 percent to close at $18.10 in reaction to its first-quarter results. The commerce-enabling technology and solutions company said it earned 29 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.08 billion versus expectations of 26 cents per share and $1.86 billion.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares gained 13.83 percent to close at $28.81.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) shares rose 13.71 percent to close at $3.98 on Monday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) jumped 13.64 percent to close at $5.50.
- Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) rose 13.03 percent to close at $138.32. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) announced plans to acquire Andeavor for $152.27 per share in cash.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares climbed 12.8 percent to close at $11.81.
- DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) shares climbed 11.61 percent to close at $65.57 after Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 billion. The real estate investment trust posted Q1 funds from operations of $61.5 million.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) rose 11.48 percent to close at $2.72
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares gained 11.16 percent to close at $2.79.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 10.46 % to close at $31.99 on Monday.
- Kemper Corporation (NASDAQ: KMPR) shares gained 10.2 percent to close at $67.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) gained 8.48 percent to close at $85.62 after the company issued Q1 trading update.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares rose 7.88 percent to close at $18.21.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 6.45 percent to close at $1.32. The developer of placenta-based cell therapy products said the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its PLX-R18 cell therapy in the treatment of acute radiation syndrome (ARS).
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 6.23 percent to close at $2.73. Jumei filed 2017 annual report on Form 20-F and reported a $100 million buyback plan.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 4.72 percent to close at $5.55 after the company announced a partnership with Google.
- ILG, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILG) rose 4.53 percent to close at $34.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) announced plans to buy ILG in a cash and stock deal worth around $4.7 billion.
Losers
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares tumbled 20.63 percent to close at $17.81 on Monday. Arconic posted upbeat Q1 results, but issued weak earnings outlook for FY18.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) tumbled 18 percent to close at $2.395. Fred's named Joseph Anto as interim CEO after announcing the resignation of its CEO Michael Bloom.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) declined 13.69 percent to close at $5.61 despite confirming a merger agreement with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). The merger in the wireless telecom industry will see the No. 3 and No. 4 players combine into one entity. But the regulatory path ahead remains uncertain and requires the seal of approval from multiple regulatory agencies.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dropped 13.66 percent to close at $13.08.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares dipped 12.32 percent to close at $8.97 on Monday.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) fell 11.22 percent to close at $42.44.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) tumbled 10.9 percent to close at $9.81.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 10.46 percent to close at $3.51.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) fell 10.38 percent to close at $2.59.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares declined 9.9 percent to close at $10.10 on Monday.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) slipped 8.94 percent to close at $24.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares dropped 8.9 percent to close at $2.15.
- Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) dropped 7.16 percent to close at $70.05. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Piper Jaffray from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) slipped 6.47 percent to close at $62.30. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from Outperform to Neutral.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) fell 6.22 percent to close at $60.51. T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to combine in a $26 billion all-stock deal.
