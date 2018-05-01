Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for April will be released today.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
