Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2018 4:56am   Comments
Share:
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for April will be released today.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: News Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.