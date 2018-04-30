Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2018 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
Related INGN
57 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Inogen beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related NTRI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
NutriSystem Hit With Downgrade On 'Weaker Near-Term Growth Prospects'
Nutrisystem beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) shares are up 16 percent following its first-quarter earnings report that saw FY18 sales guidance raised. Earnings came in at 48 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share last year. Sales came in at $79.1 million, beating estimates by $15 million.
  • NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares are up 10 percent after a first-quarter beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $211 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales estimates.
  • Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares are up 6 percent after a first-quarter beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $45 million, beating estimates by $1 million. The company also issued strong Q2 guidance.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) shares are up 4 percent after a big first-quarter beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.03, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $663 million, beating estimates by $88 million. The company sees FY18 net income in the range of $515 million - $550 million and a sales increase of 10-14 percent year-over-year.

Losers

  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares are down 15 percent after reporting profits were down year-over-year despite a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by two cents. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22 percent year-over-year to $169.57 million.
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings fell in-line with estimates at $(0.23), but revenues fell short of estimates by nearly $2 million, coming in at $17.97 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGNX + ALSN)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2018
Margin Pressure Could Make 2018 A Transition Year For Cognex, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 10, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.