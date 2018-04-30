6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) shares are up 16 percent following its first-quarter earnings report that saw FY18 sales guidance raised. Earnings came in at 48 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share last year. Sales came in at $79.1 million, beating estimates by $15 million.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares are up 10 percent after a first-quarter beat. Earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $211 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company also raised its FY18 earnings and sales estimates.
- Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares are up 6 percent after a first-quarter beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $45 million, beating estimates by $1 million. The company also issued strong Q2 guidance.
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) shares are up 4 percent after a big first-quarter beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.03, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $663 million, beating estimates by $88 million. The company sees FY18 net income in the range of $515 million - $550 million and a sales increase of 10-14 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares are down 15 percent after reporting profits were down year-over-year despite a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by two cents. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22 percent year-over-year to $169.57 million.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings fell in-line with estimates at $(0.23), but revenues fell short of estimates by nearly $2 million, coming in at $17.97 million.
