Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft

The 2018 NFL draft is over, but there's another draft underway of a different kind with former NFL stars participating.

CNBC launched its 2018 Stock Draft last week; eight teams will undergo a nine-month trading journey to claim the cable network's champion title.

This year's competition includes reigning champion and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, The Beardstown Ladies, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson, Skinnygirl Cocktails founder Bethenny Frankel, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon, former NFL kicker Nick Lowery, Seymour Asset Management CIO Tim Seymour and the Stevens Institute Investing Team.

Each team picks three investments from a list of 60 stocks and commodities, ranging from Dow components 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and tech giants Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to the commodities gold, oil and bitcoin.

First Round Picks

Facebook (Stevens Institute)

Bitcoin (Todd Gordon)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (O'Leary)

(NYSE: CVX) (O'Leary) Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) (Beardstown Ladies)

(NASDAQ: CELG) (Beardstown Ladies) Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) (Dickerson)

(NYSE: XOM) (Dickerson) Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (Seymour)

(NASDAQ: AMGN) (Seymour) Amazon (Lowery)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) (Frankel)

Second Round Picks

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) (Stevens Institute)

(NYSE: DIS) (Stevens Institute) NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Gordon)

(NASDAQ: NVDA) (Gordon) Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) (O'Leary)

(NYSE: APRN) (O'Leary) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) (The Beardstown Ladies)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) (The Beardstown Ladies) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) (Dickerson)

(NYSE: APC) (Dickerson) Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) (Seymour)

(NASDAQ: DBX) (Seymour) Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) (Lowery)

(NYSE: GS) (Lowery) Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) (Frankel)

Third Round Picks

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) (Stevens Institute)

(NASDAQ: SAGE) (Stevens Institute) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Gordon)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) (Gordon) Boeing (O'Leary)

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) (The Beardstown Ladies)

(NYSE: V) (The Beardstown Ladies) Oil (Dickerson)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) (Seymour)

(NYSE: CHK) (Seymour) Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) (Lowery)

(NASDAQ: AMD) (Lowery) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (Frankel)

Unlike fantasy football, some of the stock draft picks have a direct impact on the outcome of the game. O’Leary’s surprise second-round pick of embattled Blue Apron sent shares up over 14 percent following the draft. O'Leary mentioned the stock could be a takeover candidate.

A winner will be chosen based on the performance of each team's three stock draft choices from the closing price April 26, 2018, through Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019.

Related Links:

GabellI: Struggling Blue Apron Poised For $2.4B In Revenue

Tech Analyst Thinks MoviePass Will Be Out Of Business Within 18 Months

Screenshot from CNBC.