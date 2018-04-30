Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2018 5:14pm   Comments
Share:
Playmakers: The Investor Picks From CNBC's 2018 Stock Draft
Related MMM
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 27, 2018
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 26, 2018
Should You Buy 3M After It Lowered Its Guidance? (Seeking Alpha)
Related BA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2018
More Big Companies Beat Projections, But Wall Street Appears To Still Struggle
Boeing declares $1.71 dividend (Seeking Alpha)

The 2018 NFL draft is over, but there's another draft underway of a different kind with former NFL stars participating. 

CNBC launched its 2018 Stock Draft last week; eight teams will undergo a nine-month trading journey to claim the cable network's champion title. 

This year's competition includes reigning champion and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, The Beardstown Ladies, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson, Skinnygirl Cocktails founder Bethenny Frankel, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon, former NFL kicker Nick Lowery, Seymour Asset Management CIO Tim Seymour and the Stevens Institute Investing Team.

Each team picks three investments from a list of 60 stocks and commodities, ranging from Dow components 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and tech giants Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to the commodities gold, oil and bitcoin.

First Round Picks

  • Facebook (Stevens Institute)
  • Bitcoin (Todd Gordon) 
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (O'Leary)
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) (Beardstown Ladies)
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) (Dickerson)
  • Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (Seymour) 
  • Amazon (Lowery)
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) (Frankel)

Second Round Picks

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) (Stevens Institute)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Gordon)
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) (O'Leary)
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) (The Beardstown Ladies)
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) (Dickerson)
  • Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) (Seymour)
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) (Lowery)
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) (Frankel)

Third Round Picks

  • Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) (Stevens Institute) 
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) (Gordon) 
  • Boeing (O'Leary)
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) (The Beardstown Ladies) 
  • Oil (Dickerson)
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) (Seymour) 
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) (Lowery)
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (Frankel) 

Unlike fantasy football, some of the stock draft picks have a direct impact on the outcome of the game. O’Leary’s surprise second-round pick of embattled Blue Apron sent shares up over 14 percent following the draft. O'Leary mentioned the stock could be a takeover candidate.

A winner will be chosen based on the performance of each team's three stock draft choices from the closing price April 26, 2018, through Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019.

Related Links: 

GabellI: Struggling Blue Apron Poised For $2.4B In Revenue

Tech Analyst Thinks MoviePass Will Be Out Of Business Within 18 Months

Screenshot from CNBC. 

Posted-In: CNBC 2018 Stock DraftNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

What To Expect From Apple's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 30, 2018
The Week Ahead: Tesla And Apple Earnings, Dropbox Quiet Period Expires, Fed Rate Decision And More
Upcoming Earnings: Tech Giant Apple Reports After Tuesday's Close
Pharmaceutical Earnings: Pfizer And Merck Are Slated To Report Tuesday Morning
Soft Apple, Samsung Handset Demand A Common Theme Across Semiconductor Stocks, KeyBanc Says In Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.