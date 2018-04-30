36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SteadyMed Ltd. (NASDAQ: STDY) climbed 78.3 percent to $4.725 after United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) agreed to acquire SteadyMed.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 32.4 percent to $11.94.
- Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGN) shares rose 32 percent to $44.83 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $45 per share in cash.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares gained 21.6 percent to $4.0973 after the company received approval from Swedish Medical Products Agency for Phase 2 topical endoxifen study.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 16.6 percent to $20.305.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) climbed 15.1 percent to $17.581 in reaction to its first-quarter results. The commerce-enabling technology and solutions company said it earned 29 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.08 billion versus expectations of 26 cents per share and $1.86 billion.
- Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) jumped 14 percent to $139.42. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) announced plans to acquire Andeavor for $152.27 per share in cash.
- IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) climbed 13 percent to $17.90 following Q1 results.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares surged 11.8 percent to $11.70.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) shares rose 11.6 percent to $2.80.
- Kemper Corporation (NASDAQ: KMPR) shares gained 11.3 percent to $68.15 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) shares gained 11.2 percent to $65.33 after Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) announced plans to acquire DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 billion. The real estate investment trust posted Q1 funds from operations of $61.5 million.
- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL) rose 10.1 percent to $42.00.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 9.8 percent to $18.54.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) climbed 9.5 percent to $9.5485.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares rose 9 percent to $4.25.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) gained 8.5 percent to $85.63 after the company issued Q1 trading update.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 7.3 percent to $1.33. The developer of placenta-based cell therapy products said the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its PLX-R18 cell therapy in the treatment of acute radiation syndrome (ARS).
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 6.6 percent to $2.74. Jumei filed 2017 annual report on Form 20-F and reported a $100 million buyback plan.
- ILG, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILG) rose 4.5 percent to $34.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) announced plans to buy ILG in a cash and stock deal worth around $4.7 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 3.8 percent to $5.503 after the company announced a partnership with Google.
Losers
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares tumbled 18.9 percent to $2.65.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares dipped 16.2 percent to $18.805. Arconic posted upbeat Q1 results, but issued weak earnings outlook for FY18.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 15.8 percent to $12.75.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) declined 15.7 percent to $2.46. Fred's named Joseph Anto as interim CEO after announcing the resignation of its CEO Michael Bloom.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) tumbled 15.3 percent to $5.505 despite confirming a merger agreement with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). The merger in the wireless telecom industry will see the No. 3 and No. 4 players combine into one entity. But the regulatory path ahead remains uncertain and requires the seal of approval from multiple regulatory agencies.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) declined 12 percent to $23.625 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 11.4 percent to $2.09.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $9.12.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) tumbled 10.6 percent to $3.16.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 10.1 percent to $3.52.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVB) dipped 8.7 percent to $4.92.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) dropped 8.6 percent to $60.91. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from Outperform to Neutral.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) dropped 7.5 percent to $59.70. T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to combine in a $26 billion all-stock deal.
- Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) fell 6.7 percent to $70.38. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Piper Jaffray from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 3.7 percent to $13.0201 after announcing a $75 million offering.
