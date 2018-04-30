Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2018 7:16am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
Related SPY
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
This Day In Market History: WSJ Interest Rate Headline Tanks Market
Expect The Unexpected (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
This Day In Market History: WSJ Interest Rate Headline Tanks Market
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
Expect The Unexpected (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on personal income and consumer spending for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Chicago PMI for April is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for March will bed released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for April is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108 points to 24,391.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 9.60 points to 2,681.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 36.75 points to 6,706.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.11 percent to trade at $73.81 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.13 percent to trade at $67.33 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.39 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.06 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.05 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.50 percent, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.66 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.74 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.23 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.55 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Take-Two shares fell 0.56 percent to close at $98.63 on Friday.

Breaking news

  • Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) reported a $2.6 billion offering.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter.
  • T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) agreed to acquire Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) in a $26 billion all-stock deal.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 sales forecast.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets U.S. stock futuresNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + CNC)

10 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Merck And Pfizer Earnings On Tap
Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2018
CNBC: Allergan-Shire Deal Is DOA
Allergan Confirms Consideration Of Shire Bid
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.