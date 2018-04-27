Market Overview

This Week's Top 10 Largest Insider Buys And Sells
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2018 5:05pm   Comments
Everyone’s heard the old adage that actions speak louder than words, and that rule is certainly true on Wall Street. That’s why the market often pays particularly close attention to insider trading, and large insider buys and sells can be major catalysts for a stock.

Large insider buys are reassuring to investors that the people inside the company with the most knowledge and experience have a positive outlook for the business. Large insider sells may be a sign that management’s confidence in the company is waning.

Here’s an overview of the 10 largest insider trades of the past week.

  • AmTrust Financial (NASDAQ: AFSI) - Chair, CEO Barry Zyskind purchased about 2.95 million shares at $12.62 for total value of $37 million.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) - Chair, CEO Fred Smith sold 124,000 shares at $255.99 for total value of $31.7 million.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) COB, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 162,000 shares at $166.99 for a total value of $27.0 million.
  • Facebook's Zuckerberg sold 162,000 shares at $166.76 for a total value of $27.0 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Dave Rosa sold 54,000 shares at $457.02 for a total value of $24.6 million.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,558 shares at $324.71 for a total value of $24.5 million.
  • Facebook's Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares at $166.63 for a total value of $24.1 million.
  • Facebook's Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares at $161.56 for a total value of $23.4 million.
  • Facebook's Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares at $159.23 for a total value of $23.0 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical director sold 41,667 shares at $456.69 for a total value of $19.0 million.
  • FedEx's Smith exercised options for 204,150 shares at $90.81 for a total value of $18.5 million.

Want to see these alerts in real time? Check out Benzinga Pro's Insider Trading news category, which offers a curated feed.

