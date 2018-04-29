For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) will issue 6.25 million shares between $19 and $21 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Delaware, the statutory trust acquires, develops and manages oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN) will issue 7.5 million shares at $8.05 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Singapore-based biotech develops oncology therapeutics for prevalent diseases in Asia and orphan indications in the U.S. and Europe.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 2007 from a Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) spinoff, the medical technology company develops and commercializes solutions for obstructive sleep apnea.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) will issue 5 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Unity develops drugs for ophthalmological, pulmonary, muskuloskeletal and cognitive indications.

Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) will issue 8 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The company provides cloud-delivered cybersecurity to more than 3,700 clients including more than 30 of the Fortune 100.

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) will issue 11.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. With 27 hot mix asphalt plants, the civil infrastructure firm supports the construction and maintenance of roadways in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) will issue more than 1.9 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The 10-year-old bank operates 15 locations throughout the state of Texas.

BayCom (BCML) will issue nearly 2.3 million shares between $21 and $23 on the Nasdaq. The California bank has 17 full-service branches with more than $1.2 billion in assets.

