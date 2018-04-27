Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2018 12:30pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) jumped 46.7 percent to $16.1331. The low-float small-cap clinical stage gene therapy company saw its stock rally nearly 150 percent from Monday through Thursday. Formal news hasn't been announced this week that would support a triple-digit percentage rally (including more than 200 percent at one point on Thursday) but the quiet period following its initial public offering will expire on May 8.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares gained 24.7 percent to $36.17. Celyad reported the publication of THINK study case report of CYAD-01 Induced Complete Remission in relapsed/refractory AML patient in haematologica.
  • DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares jumped 23.2 percent to $39.00 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued upbeat Q2 guidance.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 21.8 percent to $19.58 as the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
  • Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) climbed 20.4 percent to $27.20 following Q1 results.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $304.135 following strong quarterly results.
  • Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) gained 13.9 percent to $12.70 as the company reported Q1 results.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) gained 13.8 percent to $17.36.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 11.8 percent to $2.336 after declining 25.09 percent on Thursday.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares surged 11.7 percent to $11.75 after the company announced 'successful completion of interim analysis' for FORWARD I Phase 3 mirvetuximab soravtansine trial.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 9.5 percent to $12.70.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 8.5 percent to $115.3801 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares rose 8.3 percent to $6.50. The stock moved higher after a Reuters report suggested ongoing merger talks with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) are proceeding and could even be completed "as early as next week." The report cautioned "there is no certainty that a deal will be reached."
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) gained 5.8 percent to $43.75. RBC Capital upgraded Brinker from Sector Perform to Outperform.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 4.9 percent to $1,590.69 after the company posted upbeat results for its first quarter. The company sees second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion - $1.9 billion and sales of $51 billion - $54 billion.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.6 percent to $249.75 following upbeat Q1 profit.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) tumbled 18 percent to $22.90 following Q1 results.
  • Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) fell 17.4 percent to $349.52. Washington Prime Group will replace Biglari Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, May 1.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) dipped 15.7 percent to $14.03 after a mixed fourth quarter report.
  • FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) fell 15.3 percent to $11.65. FormFactor is expected to release Q1 results on May 2.
  • Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dropped 14.3 percent to $6.24 following Q1 results.
  • National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 14.3 percent to $ 42.34 after reporting Q1 results.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dipped 14.2 percent to $32.37 following Q1 results.
  • Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) dropped 13.5 percent to $3.33. Civeo posted a Q1 loss of $0.42 per share on sales of $101.504 million.
  • athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) fell 12.4 percent to $125.310 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares tumbled 12.1 percent to $262.06 as the company posted Q1 results.
  • Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) fell 11.3 percent to $19.10.
  • Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) shares dropped 11.2 percent to $27.605 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI) declined 10.7 percent to $17.20 following Q1 results.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 9.4 percent to $21.01 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 8.9 percent to $7.280 following mixed Q1 results.
  • Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares fell 8.4 percent to $45.97 after reporting Q4 results.
  • LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) fell 8.2 percent to $109.825. LogMeIn reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak second quarter and FY18 earning guidance.
  • Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) fell 7.7 percent to $2.17.
  • ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) dropped 7.2 percent to $56.7825. BWS Financial downgraded ATN International from Hold to Sell.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ATHN)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why The Price Of Amazon Prime Was Raised From $99 To $119
The Market In 5 Minutes: North Korea-South Korea, GDP Grows 2.3% And More
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Morgan Stanley: Amazon's Q1 Print Shows It's 'Just Getting Started'
Streaming Wars Intensify As Roku, Amazon Signal New Initiatives
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GNPX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.