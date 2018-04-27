35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) jumped 46.7 percent to $16.1331. The low-float small-cap clinical stage gene therapy company saw its stock rally nearly 150 percent from Monday through Thursday. Formal news hasn't been announced this week that would support a triple-digit percentage rally (including more than 200 percent at one point on Thursday) but the quiet period following its initial public offering will expire on May 8.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares gained 24.7 percent to $36.17. Celyad reported the publication of THINK study case report of CYAD-01 Induced Complete Remission in relapsed/refractory AML patient in haematologica.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares jumped 23.2 percent to $39.00 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued upbeat Q2 guidance.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 21.8 percent to $19.58 as the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) climbed 20.4 percent to $27.20 following Q1 results.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $304.135 following strong quarterly results.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) gained 13.9 percent to $12.70 as the company reported Q1 results.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) gained 13.8 percent to $17.36.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 11.8 percent to $2.336 after declining 25.09 percent on Thursday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares surged 11.7 percent to $11.75 after the company announced 'successful completion of interim analysis' for FORWARD I Phase 3 mirvetuximab soravtansine trial.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 9.5 percent to $12.70.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 8.5 percent to $115.3801 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares rose 8.3 percent to $6.50. The stock moved higher after a Reuters report suggested ongoing merger talks with T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) are proceeding and could even be completed "as early as next week." The report cautioned "there is no certainty that a deal will be reached."
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) gained 5.8 percent to $43.75. RBC Capital upgraded Brinker from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 4.9 percent to $1,590.69 after the company posted upbeat results for its first quarter. The company sees second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion - $1.9 billion and sales of $51 billion - $54 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.6 percent to $249.75 following upbeat Q1 profit.
Losers
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) tumbled 18 percent to $22.90 following Q1 results.
- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) fell 17.4 percent to $349.52. Washington Prime Group will replace Biglari Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, May 1.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) dipped 15.7 percent to $14.03 after a mixed fourth quarter report.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) fell 15.3 percent to $11.65. FormFactor is expected to release Q1 results on May 2.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dropped 14.3 percent to $6.24 following Q1 results.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) fell 14.3 percent to $ 42.34 after reporting Q1 results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dipped 14.2 percent to $32.37 following Q1 results.
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) dropped 13.5 percent to $3.33. Civeo posted a Q1 loss of $0.42 per share on sales of $101.504 million.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) fell 12.4 percent to $125.310 after reporting Q1 results.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares tumbled 12.1 percent to $262.06 as the company posted Q1 results.
- Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) fell 11.3 percent to $19.10.
- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) shares dropped 11.2 percent to $27.605 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI) declined 10.7 percent to $17.20 following Q1 results.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 9.4 percent to $21.01 after reporting Q4 results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 8.9 percent to $7.280 following mixed Q1 results.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares fell 8.4 percent to $45.97 after reporting Q4 results.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) fell 8.2 percent to $109.825. LogMeIn reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak second quarter and FY18 earning guidance.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) fell 7.7 percent to $2.17.
- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) dropped 7.2 percent to $56.7825. BWS Financial downgraded ATN International from Hold to Sell.
