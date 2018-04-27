IN THE NEWS

The leaders of North and South Korea signed a declaration on Friday agreeing to work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”: Link

The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) tax predicament: Link

While legalized marijuana represents a burgeoning industry and tax boon for states, its financial impact could be eclipsed by the potential of legalized sports betting: Link

It’s been a little over five years since arguably the greatest moment in CNBC's history: the uninterrupted 27-minute back-and-forth between Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman: Link

States and cities that raise taxes and tolls will have a better chance at winning federal money for roads and bridges, part of a Trump administration strategy to have states carry a bigger portion of infrastructure spending: Link $

Ford (NYSE: F), one of the great engines of 20th Century American industry, is about to do the unthinkable: abandon the American car business almost entirely: Link

President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, as a Senate panel advanced a measure to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA GDP (QoQ) for Q1 2.30% vs 2.00% Est; Prior 2.90%

The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for the recent week will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley upgraded Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: ACIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Jefferies downgraded Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) from Hold to Underperform

(NYSE: SUN) from Hold to Underperform KBW downgraded Oaktree Capital (NYSE: OAK) from Outperform to Market Perform

