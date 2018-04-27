Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: North Korea-South Korea, GDP Grows 2.3% And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 27, 2018 9:01am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: North Korea-South Korea, GDP Grows 2.3% And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
Donald J. Trump ‏ Tweet After a Furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place.
Losses Still Weigh On Most U.S. Equity Sectors So Far In 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

The leaders of North and South Korea signed a declaration on Friday agreeing to work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”: Link

The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) tax predicament: Link

While legalized marijuana represents a burgeoning industry and tax boon for states, its financial impact could be eclipsed by the potential of legalized sports betting: Link

It’s been a little over five years since arguably the greatest moment in CNBC's history: the uninterrupted 27-minute back-and-forth between Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman: Link

States and cities that raise taxes and tolls will have a better chance at winning federal money for roads and bridges, part of a Trump administration strategy to have states carry a bigger portion of infrastructure spending: Link $

Ford (NYSE: F), one of the great engines of 20th Century American industry, is about to do the unthinkable: abandon the American car business almost entirely: Link

President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, as a Senate panel advanced a measure to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA GDP (QoQ) for Q1 2.30% vs 2.00% Est; Prior 2.90%
  • The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for the recent week will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Stifel upgraded Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Buy
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight
  • Jefferies downgraded Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) from Hold to Underperform
  • KBW downgraded Oaktree Capital (NYSE: OAK) from Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

