50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares gained 86.76 percent to close at $11.00 on Thursday.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares climbed 47.06 percent to close at $7.00 after the company disclosed a deal with Arkoma Drilling L.P. and Williston Drilling, L.P. to buy oil & gas properties in North Dakota. Comstock announced withdrawal of tender offers for outstanding secured notes.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAY) gained 41.86 percent to close at $31.21.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) shares rose 26.5 percent to close at $22.20 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) jumped 24.92 percent to close at $4.06.
- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR) shares climbed 23.26 percent to close at $2.65 after the company agreed to be purchased by NICE Ltd.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 24.44 percent to close at $422.50 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) gained 17.75 percent to close at $18.64 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) rose 16.59 percent to close at $12.30 following Q1 results.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) rose 16.06 percent to close at $15.25.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares climbed 14.5 percent to close at $121.42 as the company posted reported Q1 beat And raised FY18 outlook.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares gained 13.7 percent to close at $11.04 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 13.21 percent to close at $3.00 after the company disclosed a positive outcome of the interim analysis of STRIDE-1 Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) jumped 13.06 percent to close at $257.40 following upbeat Q1 profit.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $38.15 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 12.91 percent to close at $29.65 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) climbed 12.08 percent to close at $11.60.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) shares gained 12.02 percent to close at $60.10 following Q1 earnings.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) jumped 11.64 percent to $42.19 following Q1 results.
- SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) shares rose 10.37 percent to close at $62.80 following Q1 results. California Water Service Group made an offer for SJW.
- CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE: CYS) gained 9.97 percent to close at $7.28 after the company agreed to be acquired by Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO).
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLGX) gained 9.94 percent to close at $48.13 after reporting Q1 results.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 9.06 percent to close at $174.16 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) rose 8.39 percent to close at $274.85 following Q1 results.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares gained 7.31 percent to close at $250.61 after posting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rose 4.84 percent to close at $127.08 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
Losers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares tumbled 38.15 percent to close at $7.96 after declining 13.45 percent on Wednesday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 26.37 percent to close at $2.68.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares declined 25.09 percent to close at $2.09 on Thursday.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) dipped 23.75 percent to close at $7.32 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) fell 23.29 percent to close at $60.10 following Q1 results.
- HRG Group, Inc. (NYSE: HRG) shares dipped 22.1 percent to close at $11.70 on Thursday.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) shares fell 20.4 percent to close at $75.01 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Spectrum Brands named David Maura as CEO and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 19.81 percent to close at $12.91.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) fell 19.07 percent to close at $30.42 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) fell 17.06 percent to close at $32.355 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 15.26 percent to close at $260.15 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) slipped 14.5 percent to close at $82.11 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) declined 13.71 percent to close at $3.40.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) dipped 13.19 percent to close at $52.65 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) dipped 12.03 percent to close at $81.55 after reporting Q1 results.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) dipped 11.71 percent to close at $46.52.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) tumbled 11.16 percent to close at $17.51 after the company posted mixed Q3 results and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) declined 11.15 percent to close at $44.72 after the company posted weak quarterly earnings.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares dipped 11.03 percent to close at $54.70 after reporting Q2 results.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 10.62 percent to close at $53.45 after the company issued downbeat Q2 guidance.
- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) declined 8.47 percent to close at $16.75 after reporting Q1 results.
- New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) declined 6.77 percent to close at $2.34 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) fell 6.18 percent to close at $42.34 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) dropped 5.59 percent to close at $38.68 following Q1 results.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.