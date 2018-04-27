Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The employment cost index for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for the recent week will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
