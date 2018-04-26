9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.36), beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales missed estimates by $130 million, coming in at $2.31 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are up 8 percent after beating first quarter estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 87 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $16.1 billion, beating estimates by $1.05 billion. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook by $2.5 billion to $67.5 billion.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $279 million, beating estimates by $5 million.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a first quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $51 billion, beating estimates by $1.12 billion. The company sees second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion - $1.9 billion and sales of $51 billion - $54 billion.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $403 million, beating estimates by $32 million. The company also raised its second quarter and FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares are down 18 percent after a mixed fourth quarter report. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $6.41 billion, beating estimates by $130 million.
- LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a first quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.21, beating estimates by 3 cents. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earning guidance sending shares down.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are down 2.5 percent after an inline Q2 earnings report. The company also added 100 million shares to its buyback plan.
- Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) shares are down 5 percent reversing the regular trading session gain of 8 percent. No news was immediately available.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.