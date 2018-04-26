40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares shot up 52 percent to $7.235 after the company disclosed a deal with Arkoma Drilling L.P. and Williston Drilling, L.P. to buy oil & gas properties in North Dakota. Comstock announced withdrawal of tender offers for outstanding secured notes.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) shares gained 24.2 percent to $21.80 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR) shares rose 22 percent to $2.625 after the company agreed to be purchased by NICE Ltd.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) jumped 21.3 percent to $411.871 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 17 percent to $3.10 after the company disclosed a positive outcome of the interim analysis of STRIDE-1 Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in treatment resistant depression.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 15.9 percent to $18.34 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) gained 15.6 percent to $12.20 following Q1 results.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) surged 14.4 percent to $260.3901 following upbeat Q1 profit.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) gained 13.8 percent to $3.70.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 13.5 percent to $29.815 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 13.5 percent to $38.30 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 13.1 percent to $10.985 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) shares gained 11.8 percent to $63.59 following Q1 results. California Water Service Group made an offer for SJW.
- Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) climbed 9.8 percent to $278.40 following Q1 results.
- CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE: CYS) rose 9 percent to $7.215 after the company agreed to be acquired by Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO).
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) climbed 8.6 percent to $173.38 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLGX) gained 8.4 percent to $47.46 after reporting Q1 results.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares rose 8.3 percent to $252.87 after posting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rose 4.4 percent to $126.485 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares rose 3.3 percent to $76.43 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- HRG Group, Inc. (NYSE: HRG) shares tumbled 32 percent to $10.21.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 31.6 percent to $8.80 after declining 13.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) shares dipped 30.2 percent to $65.80 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Spectrum Brands named David Maura as CEO and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) fell 23.3 percent to $7.365 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) dropped 21.1 percent to $30.79 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) dipped 17.8 percent to $64.40 following Q1 results.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) fell 17.4 percent to $31.0401 following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) dropped 17.2 percent to $50.20 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) slipped 13.9 percent to $82.68 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) fell 13.8 percent to $79.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) dropped 12.7 percent to $268 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) dipped 12 percent to $44.27 after the company posted weak quarterly earnings.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) fell 10.7 percent to $40.29 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) fell 8.8 percent to $16.695 after reporting Q1 results.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) declined 8.4 percent to $18.05 after the company posted mixed Q3 results and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) dropped 8 percent to $19.04. Piper Jaffray downgraded Stratasys from Overweight to Neutral.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dropped 7.2 percent to $6.570 following Q1 results.
- New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) declined 7 percent to $2.335 following downbeat Q1 results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 5.9 percent to $38.57 following Q1 results.
- Quality Care Properties, Inc. (NYSE: QCP) fell 5 percent to $21.57. Welltower announced plans to acquire QCP for $20.75 per share in cash.
