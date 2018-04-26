Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock traded higher by more than 8 percent Thursday morning in reaction to its first quarter results after Wednesday's close. During the earnings conference call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reaffirmed the social media company's commitment to security and privacy.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was trading higher by more than 15 percent. The casual fast-food chain reported an EPS beat but a slight revenue miss in its first quarter results Wednesday afternoon. Multiple Wall Street firms, including BTIG Research and Cannacord Genuity, upgraded the stock to a bullish rating.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) was trading a bit lower. Notable short seller Jim Chanos made the case for shorting the parent company of multiple restaurant brands, during his appearance on CNBC.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The biopharmaceutical company highlighted data which shows its edasalonexent therapy slowed the disease progression in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDA) priced its initial public offering of 21 million shares at $22 each. The software maker, which is backed by Thomas H. Lee Partners will see its stock trade on Thursday with a valuation of nearly $3 billion.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook, Chipotle, Trump, Jobless Claims And More

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Catabasis Soars On Trial Results, Eloxx Listing, Biomarin Earnings