IN THE NEWS

Whether it is on the demand side in China, India, South Korea, or on the production side, in Brazil, Russia and more, emerging markets exchange traded funds have some exposure to oil prices: Link

The cryptocurrency market hot streak took a breather on Wednesday, with most major currencies down more than 4 percent: Link

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), in its first earnings report after touching off widespread data-privacy concerns, posted soaring revenue and profit that highlighted the company’s central place in the digital economy: Link $

A Senate panel on Thursday is expected to vote on a bipartisan bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired without cause, but serious political and legal hurdles stand in the way of its becoming law: Link $

Gold and diamond companies including Berkshire Hathaway’s Richline Group Inc joined with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to develop blockchain technology to track the origin of jewelry and ensure it is ethically sourced, the companies said on Thursday: Link

Japan’s biggest bank has been accused by New York officials of dodging tough oversight by swapping its state license for a federal one, putting itself under a U.S. agency on the front lines of President Donald Trump’s push to ease financial rules: Link

The political drama that’s playing out in Washington has one actor that hasn’t yet been introduced — the Federal Reserve: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Mar 0.00% vs 0.50% Est; Prior 0.10%. Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Mar 2.60% vs 1.60% Est; Prior 3.00%

Initial Jobless Claims for Apr 20 209.0K vs 230.0K Est; Prior 232.0K. Continuing Claims for Apr 13 1.84M vs 1.85M Est; Prior 1.86M

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS