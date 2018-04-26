36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares jumped 56.69 percent to close at $1.27 on Wednesday on news that the company entered into worldwide license agreement for Juniper Pharmaceuticals' intravaginal ring technology platform.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) rose 26.84 percent to close at $37.10. Vicor posted Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $65.2 million.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) climbed 25.56 percent to close at $10.61.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 24.7 percent to close at $9.75 following strong Q1 results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares climbed 19.24 percent to close at $4.71.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 18.73 percent to close at $18.64.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 18.28 percent to close at $5.89. Genprex expanded its operations to Cambridge, Mass.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) rose 13.92 percent to close at $2.70 following Q1 results.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares surged 13.57 percent to close at $23.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 12.5 percent to close at $4.14 on Wednesday.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) jumped 11.24 percent to close at $106.85 following Q1 results.
- SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE: SVU) rose 11.16 percent to close at $16.24 after the company reported Q4 results and agreed to sell and leaseback eight distribution centers for an aggregate purchase price of $483 million.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares gained 10.74 percent to close at $15.36 following Q3 results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) rose 9.15 percent to close at $46.28 as the company posted in-line quarterly earnings.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares climbed 8.49 percent to close at $64.18 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) gained 8.2 percent to close at $107.94 after reporting Q1 results.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares rose 6.15 percent to close at $14.66. McDermott issued a release reiterating rejection of Subsea 7's offer.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 5.74 percent to close at $14.73. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 4.65 percent to close at $103.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) rose 4.17 percent to close at $16.97 following strong Q1 results.
Losers
- Erin Energy Corporation (NYSE: ERN) shares dipped 35 percent to close at $1.625 on Wednesday.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares declined 26.18 percent to close at $4.71 after reporting Q1 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) dropped 21.93 percent to close at $15.20 following a report that the FDA was re-examining safety of its controversial new drug.
- HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) fell 19.37 percent to close at $38.08 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) dipped 18.68 percent to close at $34.91 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) declined 16.56 percent to close at $92.70.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) dropped 16.39 percent to close at $34.70 after the company issued downbeat Q2 guidance.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 15.03 percent to close at $2.77. The Federal Trade Commission has sued LendingClub, accusing the online lender of deceiving clients with hidden fees, withdrawing double payments from client accounts and continuing to charge borrowers even after they paid off loans.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares dropped 13.45 percent to close at $12.87.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares declined 12.29 percent to close at $12.77 after reporting Q1 results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares declined 12.18 percent to close at $7.50. Forterra is expected to release Q1 results on May 8.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 11.81 percent to close at $27.71 following Q1 results.
- Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) dropped 11.74 percent to close at $18.05 following Q4 results.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) dropped 10.93 percent to close at $67.46 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 9.91 percent to close at $27.28 following Q1 results.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) fell 6.69 percent to close at $33.50 after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.