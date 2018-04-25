9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose nearly 10 percent to $371.94. The Mexican restaurant operator reported Q1 EPS of $2.13 vs. $1.58 estimates and sales of $1.1 billion vs. $1.15 billion estimates. Comps were up 2.2 percent.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 9.5 percent to $10.65. The chipmaker reported Q1 adj. EPS of 11 cents vs. 9 cent estimates and sales of $1.65 billion vs. $1.578 billion estimates.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 5 percent to $67.49. The social media company reported Q1 EPS of $1.69 vs. $1.35 estimates and sales of $11.97 billion vs. $11.41 billion estimates. Q1 MAUs came in just ahead of estimates at 2.2 billion.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) rose 4 percent to $100.60. Q1 adj. EPS came in at $1.29 vs. $1.05 estimates and sales came in at $697 million vs. $674 million estimates.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 3 percent to $76.32. Q1 adj. EPS came in at 57 cents vs. 54 cent estimates and sales came in at $3.69 billion vs. $3.59 billion estimates.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) rose about 2.3 percent to $124. The credit card company reported Q2 EPS of $1.11 vs. $1.02 estimates and sales of $5.1 billion vs. $4.81 billion estimates.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 2.8 percent to $11.43. The automaker reported Q1 adj. EPS of 43 cents vs. 41 cent estimates and sales of $42 billion vs. $37.16 billion estimates.
Losers
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell more than 4 percent to $33.76. The company reported Q1 adj. EPS of 85 cents vs. 87 cent estimates and sales of $38 billion vs. $39.31 billion estimates.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 4.8 percent to $39. Q1 adj. EPS came inline at 53 cents, while sales of $2.6 billion slightly beat estimates. Guidance came in lower than expected.
