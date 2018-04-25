24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) shares climbed 54.2 percent to $1.25 on news that the company entered into worldwide license agreement for Juniper Pharmaceuticals' intravaginal ring technology platform.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) climbed 21.3 percent to $9.40 following strong Q1 results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) gained 16.5 percent to $4.60.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares rose 11.2 percent to $15.4206 following Q3 results.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares rose 11 percent to $15.3289. McDermott issued a release reiterating rejection of Subsea 7's offer.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares gained 9.2 percent to $64.61 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) surged 8.5 percent to $46.00 as the company posted in-line quarterly earnings.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) climbed 7.5 percent to $107.22 after reporting Q1 results.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 6.1 percent to $14.78. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 4.6 percent to $102.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) rose 4.5 percent to $17.03 following strong Q1 results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 4.2 percent to $22.20 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- Erin Energy Corporation (NYSE: ERN) shares fell 38 percent to $1.55.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares tumbled 21.3 percent to $5.02 after reporting Q1 results.
- HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) dropped 15.1 percent to $40.1001 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) declined 15.1 percent to $35.23 after the company issued downbeat Q2 guidance.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares fell 12.6 percent to $12.73 after reporting Q1 results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares slipped 12 percent to $7.52. Forterra is expected to release Q1 results on May 8.
- Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares dipped 10.6 percent to $27.07 following Q1 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 9.5 percent to $2.95.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) dropped 8.1 percent to $69.64 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) fell 7.5 percent to $29.71 following Q1 results.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) declined 5.5 percent to $42.93 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) fell 5.5 percent to $33.95 after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
