Kanye West May Have Signaled He's Pushing His Presidential Bid To 2024

Kanye West has either delayed his election run to 2024 or he’s trying out for the Paris Olympics. The rap artist tweeted a vague target date late Tuesday.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West's Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) followers inferred the former, and the next morning, West confirmed what’s actually on his mind.

Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

A Well-Considered Plan

West’s political interest is neither new nor whimsical. In 2015, the rap artist told Vanity Fair he was “definitely” considering a 2020 presidential run.

“I hate politics,” he said in an interview. “I’m not a politician at all. I care about the truth and I just care about human beings. I just want everyone to win, that’s all I can say, and I think we can.”

Why Not Sooner?

West could still conceivably run as early as 2020, but some suspect he’s eyeing a later date in deference to longtime friend President Donald Trump, who intends to seek re-election.

West expressed preference for Trump during the last election cycle and was recently said to have taken his support to another level.

“I do love Donald Trump,” he told Hot 97 this week.

