Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kanye West May Have Signaled He's Pushing His Presidential Bid To 2024
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Kanye West May Have Signaled He's Pushing His Presidential Bid To 2024

Kanye West has either delayed his election run to 2024 or he’s trying out for the Paris Olympics. The rap artist tweeted a vague target date late Tuesday.

West's Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) followers inferred the former, and the next morning, West confirmed what’s actually on his mind.

A Well-Considered Plan

West’s political interest is neither new nor whimsical. In 2015, the rap artist told Vanity Fair he was “definitely” considering a 2020 presidential run.

“I hate politics,” he said in an interview. “I’m not a politician at all. I care about the truth and I just care about human beings. I just want everyone to win, that’s all I can say, and I think we can.”

Why Not Sooner?

West could still conceivably run as early as 2020, but some suspect he’s eyeing a later date in deference to longtime friend President Donald Trump, who intends to seek re-election.

West expressed preference for Trump during the last election cycle and was recently said to have taken his support to another level.

“I do love Donald Trump,” he told Hot 97 this week.

Related Links:

Kim And Kanye's 2018 Stock Playbook

9 Best #Kanyepartyisover Tweets Following The Star's Meltdown

Posted-In: Donald Trump Kanye WestNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Mid-Day Market Update: Travelzoo Rises Following Q1 Results; HFF Shares Tumble
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Twitter Beats Q1 Expectations
More Big Companies Beat Projections, But Wall Street Appears To Still Struggle
The Market In 5 Minutes: Treasury Yields, Twitter Beats, Takeda-Shire And More
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Twitter's Q1 Earnings Beat: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.