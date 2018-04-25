Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock was trading higher by 7 percent early Wednesday morning. The move higher is attributed to a letter from the FDA's Department of Health and Human Services, which says the company no longer needs a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy for its Afrezza drug.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was trading higher by more than 6 percent early Wednesday morning in reaction to its first quarter results. The social media company earned 16 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $664.87 million versus expectations of 11 cents per share and $605.26 million.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) was trading higher by 5 percent after the company announced an encouraging update to a phase 3 study. The developer of placenta-based cell therapy products said the FDA cleared its Investigational Drug Application (IND) for a Phase III study of its PLX-PAD cell therapy. The company is in talks with multiple EU countries to approve the study and expects patient enrollment in the U.S. and Europe to begin this year.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was flat after reporting its fiscal second quarter results. The maker of industrial automation and information products said it earned $1.89 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $1.65 billion versus expectations of $1.82 per share and $1.66 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend payment from 83.5 cents per share to 92 cents per share.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) was trading higher by 0.6 percent. The social media company is on deck to report its first quarter results after market close. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $1.35 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion. Investors will be paying special attention to user engagement in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

