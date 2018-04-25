Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: Treasury Yields, Twitter Beats, Takeda-Shire And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 25, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: Treasury Yields, Twitter Beats, Takeda-Shire And More
Related SPY
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
3% Treasury Yield Triggers Puzzling Market Reaction
Facebook Steps Up To The Earnings Plate, Comcast Bids For Sky (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time since 2014, but the stock market hasn’t initially reacted the way investors might expect: Link

Ahead of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) report this afternoon, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported a Q1 earnings beat: Link

The pop in investments combined with returned volatility has been a boon to brokerages, which make more money when their clients are more active: Link

Investors once attracted to the steady payouts of companies selling staples like breakfast cereal, toothpaste and razors are shopping elsewhere: Link $

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. moved closer to securing a $64 billion takeover of Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG) after the target said it was willing to recommend that shareholders accept the Japanese firm’s latest proposal and extended a deadline to reach a definitive agreement: Link $

China is looking for billions of dollars in funds to propel its domestic ambitions in chips to cut a heavy reliance on imports, and has invited overseas investors to help it get there: Link

A huge swath of the corporate bond market is looking increasingly vulnerable: Link

President Trump’s Department of Justice gave its expert witness a second chance on Tuesday to make a convincing case against AT&T’s (NYSE: T) proposed $85 billion buyout of CNN-owner Time Warner (NYSE: TWX): Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 April -0.2% vs +4.9% prior
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • BMO upgraded Disney (NYSE: DIS) from Underperform to Market Perform
  • Stifel upgraded Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Hold to Buy
  • Jefferies downgraded Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) from Buy to Hold
  • Stifel downgraded Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FB)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
TV Network Stocks May Have Uneventful Q1 Earnings Season
Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2018
15 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2018
Here's What Wall Street Thinks About Alphabet's Q1 Earnings
Upcoming Earnings: Twitter And Facebook Take The Stage On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.