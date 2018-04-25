38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares jumped 104.82 percent to close at $14.87 on Tuesday.
- EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 31.25 percent to close at $1.06. The pay-TV home shopping company was named as a potential acquisition target by TechCrunch. According to the publication, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is exploring ways of marketing its products and services to consumers beyond the internet.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 27.16 percent to close at $4.26 on Tuesday.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 27.09 percent to close at $3.80. Atossa Genetics disclosed that it has Received positive interim review from the Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical endoxifen dose escalation study in men.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) surged 17.13 percent to close at $37.95 as the company posted upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares gained 15.91 percent to close at $18.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 15.73 percent to close at $7.58 on Tuesday after declining 1.50 percent on Monday.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares gained 14.62 percent to close at $31.75 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) jumped 12.86 percent to close at $7.37. Orchids Paper Products is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 12.8 percent to close at $7.05 following strong quarterly results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 12.72 percent to close at $3.81.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 12.61 percent to close at $5.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 12.39 percent to close at $3.72.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares climbed 11.88 percent to close at $7.25 on Tuesday.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares gained 11.4 percent to close at $8.55
- Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: MITL) rose 9.45 percent to close at $11.12 after the company agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners for $2.0 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 9.12 percent to close at $40.09 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong Q2 forecast.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) rose 7 percent to close at $29.96. Sidoti & Co. upgraded Systemax from Neutral to Buy.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) gained 6.56 percent to close at $2.76 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
Losers
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 35.69 percent to close at $1.64 on Tuesday. Valeritas priced its 13.7 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dipped 19.4 percent to close at $16.00.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 16.59 percent to close at $7.54.
- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) slipped 16.57 percent to close at $74.46 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 15.03 percent to close at $13.00. Epizyme announced Monday after the close that the FDA issued a partial clinical hold on the U.S. enrollment of new patients in tazemetostat clinical trials.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares dropped 14.62 percent to close at $2.22.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) fell 14.51 percent to close at $16.08 following downbeat quarterly results.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) dropped 13.65 percent to close at $5.44.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares fell 13.04 percent to close at $18.00.
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) dropped 12.97 percent to close at $2.75 on Tuesday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares dropped 11.89 percent to close at $2.00.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) declined 11.81 percent to close at $26.28 after announcing a 7.35 million share common stock offering.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 10.59 percent to close at $45.33.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) fell 9.88 percent to close at $25.90 on Tuesday.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) declined 8.5 percent to close at $62.35. Lilly and Incyte disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee recommended approval of baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active RAI.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares dipped 8.47 percent to close at $2.70.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) dipped 7.83 percent to close at $193.18 following Q1 results.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) fell 7.62 percent to close at $4.85.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) slipped 6.83 percent to close at $201.13 after reporting Q1 results.
