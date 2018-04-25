Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2018 4:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares jumped 104.82 percent to close at $14.87 on Tuesday.
  • EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 31.25 percent to close at $1.06. The pay-TV home shopping company was named as a potential acquisition target by TechCrunch. According to the publication, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is exploring ways of marketing its products and services to consumers beyond the internet.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 27.16 percent to close at $4.26 on Tuesday.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 27.09 percent to close at $3.80. Atossa Genetics disclosed that it has Received positive interim review from the Independent Safety Committee in Phase 1 Topical endoxifen dose escalation study in men.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) surged 17.13 percent to close at $37.95 as the company posted upbeat results for its first quarter.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares gained 15.91 percent to close at $18.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 15.73 percent to close at $7.58 on Tuesday after declining 1.50 percent on Monday.
  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares gained 14.62 percent to close at $31.75 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) jumped 12.86 percent to close at $7.37. Orchids Paper Products is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 12.8 percent to close at $7.05 following strong quarterly results.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 12.72 percent to close at $3.81.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 12.61 percent to close at $5.00.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 12.39 percent to close at $3.72.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares climbed 11.88 percent to close at $7.25 on Tuesday.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares gained 11.4 percent to close at $8.55
  • Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: MITL) rose 9.45 percent to close at $11.12 after the company agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners for $2.0 billion.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 9.12 percent to close at $40.09 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong Q2 forecast.
  • Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) rose 7 percent to close at $29.96. Sidoti & Co. upgraded Systemax from Neutral to Buy.
  • Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) gained 6.56 percent to close at $2.76 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

 

Losers

  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 35.69 percent to close at $1.64 on Tuesday. Valeritas priced its 13.7 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dipped 19.4 percent to close at $16.00.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 16.59 percent to close at $7.54.
  • Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) slipped 16.57 percent to close at $74.46 as the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 15.03 percent to close at $13.00. Epizyme announced Monday after the close that the FDA issued a partial clinical hold on the U.S. enrollment of new patients in tazemetostat clinical trials.
  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares dropped 14.62 percent to close at $2.22.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) fell 14.51 percent to close at $16.08 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) dropped 13.65 percent to close at $5.44.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares fell 13.04 percent to close at $18.00.
  • Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) dropped 12.97 percent to close at $2.75 on Tuesday.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares dropped 11.89 percent to close at $2.00.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) declined 11.81 percent to close at $26.28 after announcing a 7.35 million share common stock offering.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 10.59 percent to close at $45.33.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) fell 9.88 percent to close at $25.90 on Tuesday.
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) declined 8.5 percent to close at $62.35. Lilly and Incyte disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee recommended approval of baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active RAI.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares dipped 8.47 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) dipped 7.83 percent to close at $193.18 following Q1 results.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) fell 7.62 percent to close at $4.85.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) slipped 6.83 percent to close at $201.13 after reporting Q1 results.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ATOS)

Blockchain And The Future Of Corporate Culture And Profitability
Goldman Sachs: Muted Margin Opportunity Puts Henry Schein's EPS Growth At Risk
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Santander Consumer USA Shares Gain On Earnings Beat
3 Key Themes To Watch In Amazon
Upcoming Earnings: Twitter And Facebook Take The Stage On Wednesday
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CHEK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.