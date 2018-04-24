28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares rose 15.2 percent to $31.90 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 12.4 percent to $41.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong Q2 forecast.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) rose 10.8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: MITL) rose 8.8 percent to $11.05 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners for $2.0 billion.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 7.3 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 6.9 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after declining 1.50 percent on Monday.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) rose 6.5 percent to $10.68 in pre-market trading.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) rose 5.2 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.53 percent on Monday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 5 percent to $91.16 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 5 percent to $167.98 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that Takeda is nearing a preliminary agreement to acquire Shire after sweetened bid.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) shares rose 5 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 4.3 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.80 percent on Monday.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 3.7 percent to $109.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly results and raised its outlook for the year.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.7 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.45 percent on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares rose 3.7 percent to $14.77 in pre-market trading.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) rose 3.6 percent to $36.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.34 percent on Monday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares rose 3.4 percent to $82.89 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY18 outlook.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) rose 3.7 percent to $159.70 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares rose 3 percent to $127.01 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 2.8 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 25.9 percent to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Valeritas priced its 13.7 million share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 6.5 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading after rising 9.80 percent on Monday.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) fell 5.1 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.15 percent on Monday.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) fell 5 percent to $64.80 in pre-market trading. Lilly and Incyte disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee recommended approval of baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active RAI.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 4.7 percent to $28.40 in pre-market trading after announcing a 7.35 million share common stock offering.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) shares fell 4.5 percent to $34.30 in pre-market trading. The founder and president of Greenlight Capital talked about a short idea in Assured Guaranty, saying pre-tax income is likely to "collapse." He also highlighted Assured Guaranty insured $12.2 billion in below-investment grade bonds.
- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) shares fell 4 percent to $17.30 in pre-market trading.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) shares fell 3.4 percent to $38.10 in pre-market trading.
