Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price for February and the FHFA House Price Index for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. New home sales report for March, the Conference Board’s consumer sentiment index for April and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 136 points to 24,550.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 15.25 points to 2,686.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 44.75 points to 6,711.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.27 percent to trade at $74.91 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.51 percent to trade at $68.99 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.20 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.08 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.38 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.25 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.03 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.86 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.99 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.48 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Sell to Hold.

Emerson Electric shares fell 0.43 percent to close at $69.90 on Monday.

Breaking news