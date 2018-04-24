Market Overview

35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2018 5:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares rose 78.82 percent to close at $7.26 on Monday.
  • GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) shares jumped 18 percent to close at $2.36.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) climbed 15.7 percent to close at $7.00 after the UK-based offshore oil service company Subsea 7 made an unsolicited bid to buy McDermott for $7 per share. However, the acquisition offer is contingent on McDermot terminating its pending merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 17.21 percent to close at $3.61.
  • Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 14.16 percent to close at $33.45. Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) announced plans to acquire Sky Betting & Gaming for $4.7 billion.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares jumped 12.79 percent to close at $25.58.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares gained 11.52 percent to close at $15.00. Nautilus is expected to release Q1 results on May 7, 2018. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Nautilus with a Buy rating and a $19.00 price target.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 10.94 percent to close at $22.91.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares rose 10.76 percent to close at $26.05. Credit Suisse upgraded Insmed from Neutral to Outperform.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares rose 10.02 percent to close at $6.48.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 8.37 percent to close at $2.46 on Monday after falling 10.98 percent on Friday.
  • Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) shares gained 7.81 percent to close at $11.11.
  • Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) shares rose 7.26 percent to close at $70.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced plans to acquire Vectren for $72 per share in cash.
  • Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) rose 6.66 percent to close at $74.45 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY18 earnings outlook.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) gained 5.87 percent to close at $18.22. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from Hold to Buy.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) rose 4.37 percent to close at $67.85. Deutsche Bank upgraded Michael Kors from Hold to Buy.
  • Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) shares rose 4.12 percent to close at $3.03 after the company disclosed a $23 million five-year contract with LaGuardia Gateway Partners for LaGuardia Airport New Central Terminal Building.

 

Losers

  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares tumbled 68.78 percent to close at $11.50 on Monday after a disappointing update relating to the company's treatment for AL amyloidosis. Prothena, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories, said a Phase 2b study of its therapy called NEOD001 failed to achieve its primary or secondary endpoints. Prothena's Phase 2b study explored its NEOD001 therapy versus a placebo in previously-treated patients with AL amyloidosis and persistent cardiac dysfunction.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares dipped 34.34 percent to close at $4.15 as the company issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 33.76 percent to close at $13.05 after Fresenius terminated its merger deal with Akorn.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 18.38 percent to close at $19.85.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 18.27 percent to close at $2.55 on Monday.
  • Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) tumbled 17.97 percent to close at $5.75. Controladora Vuela recently reported first-quarter results that showed a loss for the quarter. Imperial Capital downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from Outperform to In-Line.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares dropped 17.65 percent to close at $6.30. LSI Industries named Ronald D. Brown as interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as interim COO.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 16.05 percent to close at $6.12. Gridsum reported suspension of audit report on financial statements.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) declined 15.06 percent to close at $2.99 after declining 19.35 percent on Friday.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 14.62 percent to close at $17.64.
  • Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares declined 14.2 percent to close at $14.80.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 13.51 percent to close at $51.90.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares slipped 10.59 percent to close at $10.05 on Monday.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 9.85 percent to close at $2.38.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) slipped 9.73 percent to close at $3.62 on Monday after rising 11.39 percent on Friday.
  • Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares slipped 9.16 percent to close at $2.28.
  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) slipped 8.29 percent to close at $13.38. Subsea 7 made an unsolicited bid to buy McDermott for $7 per share. However, the acquisition offer is contingent on McDermot terminating its pending merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) dipped 7.64 percent to close at $8.95. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from Neutral to Underperform

