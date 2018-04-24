Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2018 4:55am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price for February will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA House Price Index for February is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • New home sales report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer sentiment index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

