Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2018 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
Related SANM
Earnings Preview For Sanmina
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2018
Sanmina beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related CDNS
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2018
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 5, 2018
Cadence Design Systems +11.6% on Q1 beats, upside guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.68 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat and issuing strong guidance. Adjusted earnings came in at 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $517 million, beating estimates by $12 million.
  • Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares are up 6 percent, following the 18-percent drop the stock saw in the regular trading session.
  • SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $9.93, beating estimates by 62 cents. Sales came in at $31.15 billion, beating estimates by $840 million.

Losers

  • St. Joe Co (NYSE: JOE) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are down 3 percent after missing first quarter earnings estimates. Earnings came in at $2.81, missing estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4.91 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a mixed second quarter report. Earnings came in at 73 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales beat estimates by $20 million, coming in at $1.4 billion.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + CDNS)

The Week Ahead: Sohn Conference, FANG Earnings, DocuSign IPO
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2018
The SEC's 'Tick Size' Program Likely To End: Here's Why That's A Good Thing
Analysts Break Down The Best Discount Brokers Heading Into Q1 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2018
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 5, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SANM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.