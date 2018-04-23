8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.68 billion, beating estimates by $40 million.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat and issuing strong guidance. Adjusted earnings came in at 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $517 million, beating estimates by $12 million.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares are up 6 percent, following the 18-percent drop the stock saw in the regular trading session.
- SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $9.93, beating estimates by 62 cents. Sales came in at $31.15 billion, beating estimates by $840 million.
Losers
- St. Joe Co (NYSE: JOE) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares are down 3 percent after missing first quarter earnings estimates. Earnings came in at $2.81, missing estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $4.91 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a mixed second quarter report. Earnings came in at 73 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales beat estimates by $20 million, coming in at $1.4 billion.
