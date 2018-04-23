Six months after its debut, Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P)’s Premium Access has recorded more than 6.5 million trials and more than 55 million total sessions, a company spokesperson told Benzinga.

Listeners 25 and under have represented 44 percent of Premium users and repeats such sessions at higher rates than other demographics.

Why It’s Important

Pandora has had a rough few years amid the emergence of competing platforms. Shares steadily fell from $37.42 in February 2014 to $5.32 in April 2018.

Notably, though, its paid service seems to be performing on par with rivals. Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) recently boasted 70 million subscribers and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Music 40 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China’s largest streaming music company, "is preparing what would be one of the biggest technology IPOs ever."

Spotify is now eight years into its operations and took eight quarters to strike the 6 million-user mark, while Apple Music reported 6.5 million in its first quarter.

What’s Next

Pandora will report earnings May 3 and likely provide a more in-depth update of Premium’s performance. The stock traded around $5.30 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Spotify Hits The Market In Unusual Debut

Pandora's AdsWizz Acquisition Turns Raymond James Bullish

Image credit: frankieleon, flickr