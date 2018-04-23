32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 21.71 percent to close at $4.99 on Friday following a first-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 estimates.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares surged 17.17 percent to close at $7.78 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ: FFKT) rose 16.45 percent to close at $49.20. WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) announced an agreement and plan of merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 15.02 percent to close at $12.48.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDV) shares climbed 14.02 percent to close at $1.22 on Friday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 11.39 percent to close at $4.01 on Friday after rising 8.11 percent on Thursday.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) rose 10.39 percent to close at $66.84 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter. TransUnion announced plans to acquire Callcredit.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) shares jumped 10.38 percent to close at $7.76. Deutsche Bank upgraded Seaspan from Hold to Buy.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) gained 9.75 percent to close at $60.58 after a 13-D filing from Jana Partners showed an increased stake in the company, from 1.42 million shares at the end of last quarter to 10.83 million shares, or a 9.3-percent stake.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) climbed 9.75 percent to close at $12.95 after reporting Q1 results.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) rose 8.84 percent to close at $1.60 on Friday.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) gained 8.44 percent to close at $8.35.
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) shares rose 7.94 percent to close at $26.50 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 7.37 percent to close at $7.72 following Q1 results.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) rose 5.8 percent to close at $48.51. Biogen and Ionis have expanded their strategic collaboration to develop drug candidates for a broad range of neurological diseases.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) rose 5.11 percent to close at $48.11 following Q1 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares gained 3.93 percent to close at $14.54 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares tumbled 33.62 percent to close at $26.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) fell 27.04 percent to close at $30.70. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 19.35 percent to close at $3.52. Atossa Genetics reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares declined 16.28 percent to close at $1.80. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares declined 33.85 percent Thursday after reporting a Q4 loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $395.77 million.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) declined 14.78 percent to close at $3.17 following Q1 results.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) dipped 14.49 percent to close at $101.47 after reporting Q1 results.
- Erin Energy Corporation (NYSE: ERN) shares fell 14.29 percent to close at $2.70.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares declined 12.77 percent to close at $148.01 on Friday.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) dropped 8.1 percent to close at $58.62. Goldman Sachs downgraded Herc Holdings from Neutral to Sell.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares fell 8.02 percent to close at $7.80 on Friday after climbing 34.60 percent on Thursday.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) fell 7.06 percent to close at $21.99 following downbeat Q1 sales.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) fell 6.7 percent to close at $144.21 following Q1 results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) slipped 6.53 percent to close at $58.205. Atlassian reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares declined 6.43 percent to close at $15.42.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) fell 4.72 percent to close at $43.400 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.