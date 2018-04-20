Telecom Stocks Fall Amid Report Of DOJ Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) for allegedly obstructing consumers from changing wireless carriers, according to The New York Times.

The DOJ suspects possible collusion with a telecommunication standards group to lock clients into their respective networks by thwarting eSIM technology, which allows the remote switch of wireless providers without SIM-card transfers.

Why It’s Important

The investigation, which has been ongoing for the last five months, does not help AT&T as it resists an antitrust suit to close an $85.4-billion Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) acquisition.

Shares plunged on the Friday afternoon report, with Verizon down 1.6 percent and AT&T 1 percent at one point. Time Warner and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) also fell. T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) moved on the news as well.

What’s Next

If the DOJ finds evidence of antitrust operations, it could file a lawsuit against the offending entities. The timeline and progress of its investigation is yet unknown.

