Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Telecom Stocks Fall Amid Report Of DOJ Investigation
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2018 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Telecom Stocks Fall Amid Report Of DOJ Investigation
Related T
Upcoming Earnings: Industrial Conglomerate GE Reports Friday Morning
Vetr Crowd Downgrades AT&T
Verizon, AT&T fall on report DOJ probing collusion (Seeking Alpha)
Related VZ
Marissa Mayer: Activist Campaigns Eroded 'Tens Of Billions Of Dollars Of Upside' At Yahoo
Upcoming Earnings: Industrial Conglomerate GE Reports Friday Morning
Verizon, AT&T fall on report DOJ probing collusion (Seeking Alpha)

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) for allegedly obstructing consumers from changing wireless carriers, according to The New York Times.

The DOJ suspects possible collusion with a telecommunication standards group to lock clients into their respective networks by thwarting eSIM technology, which allows the remote switch of wireless providers without SIM-card transfers.

Why It’s Important

The investigation, which has been ongoing for the last five months, does not help AT&T as it resists an antitrust suit to close an $85.4-billion Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) acquisition.

Shares plunged on the Friday afternoon report, with Verizon down 1.6 percent and AT&T 1 percent at one point. Time Warner and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) also fell. T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) moved on the news as well. 

What’s Next

If the DOJ finds evidence of antitrust operations, it could file a lawsuit against the offending entities. The timeline and progress of its investigation is yet unknown.

Related Links: 

Sprint, T-Mobile Reportedly Revive Merger Talks

Argus Downgrades Adtran After 'Weak' Q1

Posted-In: Department of Justice The New York TimesNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (S + T)

Upcoming Earnings: Industrial Conglomerate GE Reports Friday Morning
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2018
For Sprint, M&A Talks With T-Mobile Outweigh 'Rocky Fundamentals,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings
Vetr Crowd Downgrades AT&T
Upcoming Earnings: Johnson & Johnson And IBM Are Scheduled To Report This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on T
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.