The IPO Outlook For The Week Of April 23

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) will issue 21 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. With a platform supporting human resources, payroll and workforce management, Ceridian facilitates corporate recruitment, compensation and career development.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd (TLC) will issue 4.7 million shares around $7.46 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm develops and commercializes nanomedicines for pain management as well as oncological and ophthalmological indications.

Docusign Inc (DOCU) will issue 21.7 million shares between $24 and $26 Friday on the Nasdaq. The California-based company enables digital contract signatures for more than 200 million global users.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD) will issue more than 8.5 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Goosehead provides home, auto, flood, life and other forms of insurance through dozens of partner carriers.

NLight, Inc. (LASR) will issue 5.4 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in Washington, the semiconductor company also designs and manufactures lasers for clients in industrial, aerospace, defense and microfabrication markets.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) will issue 11.6 million shares between $10 and $12 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 13-year-old firm provides organizational tools for more than 74,000 brands, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

