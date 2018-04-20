25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares climbed 30.3 percent to $11.05 after climbing 34.60 percent on Thursday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) jumped 21.2 percent to $4.9699 following a first-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 estimates.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares climbed 18.8 percent to $7.89 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ: FFKT) gained 15.4 percent to $48.75. WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) announced an agreement and plan of merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) climbed 10.2 percent to $66.76 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter. TransUnion announced plans to acquire Callcredit.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 9.2 percent to $3.9299 after rising 8.11 percent on Thursday.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) gained 8.8 percent to $60.04 after a 13-D filing from Jana Partners showed an increased stake in the comapny, from 1.42 million shares at the end of last quarter to 10.83 million shares, or a 9.3-percent stake.
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) shares climbed 8.8 percent to $26.70 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) gained 8.5 percent to $12.80 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) climbed 7.5 percent to $7.73 following Q1 results.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) shares climbed 6.7 percent to $7.50. Deutsche Bank upgraded Seaspan from Hold to Buy.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 4.6 percent to $14.63 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) rose 4.3 percent to $47.80. Biogen and Ionis have expanded their strategic collaboration to develop drug candidates for a broad range of neurological diseases.
Losers
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) dipped 39.4 percent to $24.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) dipped 27.5 percent to $30.53. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares tumbled 14.7 percent to $1.833. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares declined 33.85 percent Thursday after reporting a Q4 loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $395.77 million.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) dropped 13.8 percent to $3.7623. Atossa Genetics reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 13.1 percent to $3.235 following Q1 results.
- Erin Energy Corporation (NYSE: ERN) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $2.76.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) declined 8.5 percent to $56.96. Atlassian reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) dipped 7.6 percent to $42.10 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) dropped 7.4 percent to $109.865 after reporting Q1 results.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) fell 6.7 percent to $59.52. Goldman Sachs downgraded Herc Holdings from Neutral to Sell.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) dropped 4.9 percent to $22.51 following downbeat Q1 sales.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) slipped 4.5 percent to $147.60 following Q1 results.
