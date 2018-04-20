Mid-Day Market Update: Skechers USA Falls After Weak Q2 Guidance; Ericsson Shares Climb

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.30 percent to 24,589.94 while the NASDAQ declined 0.56 percent to 7,197.30. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.31 percent to 2,684.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the financial shares climbed 0.31 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: FFKT), up 16 percent, and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), up 10 percent.

In trading on Friday, information technology shares fell 0.71 percent.

Top Headline

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter.

The conglomerate said it earned 16 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $28.7 billion versus expectations of 12 cents per share and $27.5 billion.

Equities Trading UP

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares shot up 24 percent to $10.51 after climbing 34.60 percent on Thursday.

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) got a boost, shooting up 23 percent to $5.045 following a first-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 estimates.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were also up, gaining 18 percent to $7.83 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.

Equities Trading DOWN

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares dropped 38 percent to $25.025 after reporting Q1 results.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) were down 28 percent to $30.42. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter.

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) was down, falling around 12 percent to $3.8508. Atossa Genetics reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.72 percent to $67.80 while gold traded down 0.84 percent to $1,337.50.

Silver traded down 0.66 percent Friday to $17.125, while copper rose 0.11 percent to $3.1575.

Eurozone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.14 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.06 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.04 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 0.43 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.11 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.43 percent.

Economics

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.