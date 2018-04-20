18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Farmers Capital Bank Corp (NASDAQ: FFKT) rose 16 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading. WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ: WSBC) announced an agreement and plan of merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares rose 15.4 percent to $7.66 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 13 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading following a first-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 estimates.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) rose 8.7 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after a 13-D filing from Jana Partners showed an increased stake in the comapny, from 1.42 million shares at the end of last quarter to 10.83 million shares, or a 9.3-percent stake.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) rose 8.3 percent to $49.65 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Ionis have expanded their strategic collaboration to develop drug candidates for a broad range of neurological diseases.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 8.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.88 percent on Thursday.
- Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) rose 5.8 percent to $13 in pre-market trading after falling 1.21 percent on Thursday.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 5.7 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the announcement of an NBA 2K League e-sports partnership.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares rose 5.1 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 3.8 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading. Nokia is expected to report Q1 interim report on April 26.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares rose 3.1 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Maxim Group upgraded Twitter from Neutral to Buy.
- Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE: WPZ) shares rose 3 percent to $36.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.44 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) fell 23.6 percent to $32.14 in pre-market trading. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 12.9 percent to $54.25 in pre-market trading. Atlassian reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) fell 9.8 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) fell 3.9 percent to $46.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.63 percent on Thursday
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 2.6 percent to $37.92 in pre-market trading after declining 3.19 percent on Thursday.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares fell 2.2 percent to $57.53 in pre-market trading. E*TRADE reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday.
