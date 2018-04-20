As you know, at Avery we love data. Over the last month, we have been examining the Facebook situation and measuring how sentiment has evolved and its impact on consumer behavior.

Here's the data. Enjoy!

Our chart above shows overall publication and Twitter sentiment regarding Facebook. Red is negative, green is positive, and grey is neutral tweets or publication headlines. Notice when the Cambridge news popped, publication volume grew, driven mostly by negative commentary. However, you can see that publication and negative sentiment surrounding the brand quickly dwindled.

The second layer of data we collected was where the Facebook brands ranked in app stores globally. Pre-Cambridge, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp were all in the top 3 of the social media category. Throughout that period and up until this writing, they all remained in the top 3. As a reference point, during last years #DeleteUber campaign, Uber saw its app store ranking go from #10 to #20 during that five day period, while Lyft went from #49 to #2. That's all this week.

That's it, enjoy the weekend! Also, don't forget to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and the many other platforms.

Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation for purchase or sale of any securities.

Avory & Co. Is A Registered Investment Adviser. Information Presented Is For Educational Purposes Only. Please See Full Disclaimer Here. Image Above Was Derived From Statista.